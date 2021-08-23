3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Mullen
(MULLEN, NE) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mullen:
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
