Escalante Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ESCALANTE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
