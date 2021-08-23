Weather Forecast For Hays
HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
