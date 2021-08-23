Weather Forecast For Hays

HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.