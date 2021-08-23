Monday sun alert in Laona — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(LAONA, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laona:
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
