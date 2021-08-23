Cancel
Franklin, VT

Monday rain in Franklin: Ideas to make the most of it

Franklin Updates
Franklin Updates
 3 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Franklin Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0ba7ilcT00

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Franklin Updates

Franklin Updates

Franklin, VT
With Franklin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

