Presque Isle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



