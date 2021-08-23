Washburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0