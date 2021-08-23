Washburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.