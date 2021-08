Candyman has an interesting past, starting with Clive Barker (Hellraiser) writing the short story "The Forbidden" which the films are based upon. The first film achieved cult status almost instantly in 1992, which led to its sequel Farewell To Flesh in 1995, followed by the third film in 1999 called Day of The Dead, which most people have neither seen nor heard of - for good reason. Here's where it gets interesting. After the success of Freddy VS Jason, the studio wanted to make a Candyman VS Leprechaun movie, but after Tony Todd (Candyman) read the script, he stated he would never do anything like that rubbish. Candyman laid dormant until Jordan Peele came aboard as producer with Nia DaCosta directing and brought back to life the titular figure in this new film - which again is a spectacular horrifying work of art.