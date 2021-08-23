Cancel
Sports

Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden, won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday. Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish 12-under par for the tournament. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, of...

