MLB

Astros Minor League Recap: August 21st

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (52-40) won 12-11 (BOX SCORE) France got the start but ran into some trouble when the Dodgers scored 11 runs in the 3rd. The Skeeters rallied back with 6 runs in the 3rd on a Shaver solo HR, Garcia 2 run double, Siri 2 run double, and Costes RBI groundout. They would get 2 more in the 5th on a Siri solo HR and Dawson RBI groundout. The rally continued in the 6th scoring 3 runs on a Garcia 2 run HR and Shaver bases loaded walk. Bermudez pitched in relief and struck out 7 over 4 scoreless innings in his AAA debut. De Goti gave the Skeeters the lead with an RBI triple in the 8th. Blanco closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

