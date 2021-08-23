'The Tank' sound sanctuary offers otherworldly experience

A spooky video from Mexico appears to show a ghostly face suddenly appear behind a little girl as she rides down a slide. The eerie piece of footage was reportedly filmed by Hernandez Blankhaa as her husband and daughter were playing at a park in the community of San Nicolas de los Garza last month. She subsequently posted the video to her Facebook page a few days later, musing that "I did not know whether to upload this or not, but I decided to share it." In the video, as her daughter descends the chute, a creepy-looking face emerges from the darkness at the top of the slide before quickly vanishing back into the shadows.