Man shot and killed outside convenience store on Houston's south side, police say

KHOU
KHOU
 3 days ago

Police are looking for the man who allegedly ran away after he fatally shot another man outside a store on Houston’s south side late Sunday.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest, not far from the 610 South Loop , just before 11 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they are reviewing surveillance video from the store. The gunman ran away on foot — a detailed description was not immediately released, nor were any photos.

Anyone with information that could help HPD can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
