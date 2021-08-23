Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Rant or not, Nick Saban knows rat poison when he sees it, and the Alabama football coach is always on guard | Hurt

TideSports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you have to wait for a storm to pass, check around for damage and then carry on. Nick Saban certainly stormed after Saturday’s Alabama football scrimmage when he was asked about Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley. Some characterized the coach’s response as a “rant,” because the words “Saban rant” do attract online traffic. It didn’t really qualify as a rant, an opinion which I am allowed. After all, I asked the question and therefore get to vote, even in a non-democracy, as to whether I was ranted at or not.

www.tidesports.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Sec Football#American Football#Crimson Tide#Sec#Espn#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces ‘Pretty Significant’ Alabama Injury

Alabama‘s defense should be loaded once again in 2021, though the Crimson Tide are currently dealing with a tough injury. Nick Saban announced on Sunday morning that five-star pass rusher LaBryan Ray is dealing with a “pretty significant” injury. Ray, the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2017 class, has...
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban’s huge new Alabama contract will set a record

Alabama announced the terms of Nick Saban’s new contract at the school, and the numbers are unsurprisingly eye-watering. While Saban’s base salary remains the same, the Alabama coach’s talent fee got a big hike in his new extension, which runs through the 2028 season. In 2023-24, Saban will become the first college head coach to make eight figures annually when his salary jumps to $10.3 million. The final six years of the deal are all over $10 million, topping out at $11.5 million in 2028-29.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban again has sharp words for Jahleel Billingsley

Alabama coach Nick Saban again delivered sharp words for junior tight end Jahleel Billingsley after the Tide’s second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Billingsley missed time early in camp because of what Saban called “COVID protocols” and had to “work his way back up the depth chart” after returning. Asked...
Texas StateYardbarker

Why did Nick Saban turn down Texas job in 2013?

Nick Saban supposedly entertained the idea of leaving Alabama to coach at Texas years ago, but he ultimately turned down a massive offer from the Longhorns. We may now have a better understanding of why. SEC Network host Paul Finebaum said during an appearance on the “Saturday Down South” podcast...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nick Saban Had 1 Main Reason For Rejecting Texas

After Mack Brown left Texas football back in 2013, the program went all out searching for its next big-time head coach. Going after the biggest name in college football, the Longhorns reportedly offered Alabama head coach Nick Saban the job and a $100 million contract — but one thing kept him away.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Every 5-star recruit Nick Saban has signed at Alabama

Nick Saban has made a habit of signing five-star recruits in his tenure at the Capstone. The Crimson Tide head coach has signed No. 1-ranked classes year after year, oftentimes the makeup being a handful of the top 32 prospects in America. Dating back to his first full recruiting cycle...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Kevin Steele on Auburn, Nick Saban & his future in college football

For the first time since he was a senior linebacker at Tennessee in 1979, Kevin Steele won’t be coaching football this fall. It’s an odd situation for the 63-year-old former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Alabama, LSU and a half-dozen other stops around college football and the NFL. Steele spends most days at his island home off the coast of South Carolina, the terms of his buyouts with Auburn and Tennessee making it financially unfeasible for him to take a full-time job this season.
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban shares update on Ohio State transfer WR Jameson Williams

After his team finished an evening practice in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and spoke on a number of topics surrounding the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the 2021 season. Charlie Potter of BamaOnline247 tweeted Saban’s comments on Ohio State junior transfer wide...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Ozzie Newsome on the wishbone, coaching with Saban & the time he considered returning to Alabama

Ozzie Newsome is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player and won two Super Bowl rings as an executive, but his heart has never really left Tuscaloosa. Newsome still works for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as an executive vice president, having stepped away in 2018 from the general manager role he held for more than a decade. The reduced role has allowed him to more closely follow the Alabama Crimson Tide, for whom he was an All-America receiver in the 1970s and remains one of the program’s all-time greats.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

NIL: Alabama's Nick Saban says equality in locker room is his 'biggest concern' as players ink deals

A new era of NCAA athletics has arrived after athletes received the green light earlier in the summer to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, and Nick Saban isn't oblivious to the challenges that could be on the horizon as teams navigate uncharted waters. In a recent, wide-ranging Q&A with ESPN, Saban was asked about the impact of NIL in the locker room after he previously hinted in July that quarterback Bryce Young had already netted nearly $1 million in endorsement, and he didn't hesitate to voice concerns about equality -- or lack thereof -- in the Crimson Tide locker room.

Comments / 7

Community Policy