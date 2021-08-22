Nano Future - Merging Producers and Consumers of Nanomaterials
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. August 23, 2021 – Nano Future, an advanced blockchain platform that combines nanomaterials, nanotechnology professionals and their consumers, announced its launch. The main goal of the platform is to create a unified environment for cooperation of projects in the field of IT, fintech, artificial intelligence and many other advanced technologies, as well as to promote the development of startups and operating companies that create or use nanomaterials.cryptonews.com
Comments / 0