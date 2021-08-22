Cancel
Nano Future - Merging Producers and Consumers of Nanomaterials

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. August 23, 2021 – Nano Future, an advanced blockchain platform that combines nanomaterials, nanotechnology professionals and their consumers, announced its launch. The main goal of the platform is to create a unified environment for cooperation of projects in the field of IT, fintech, artificial intelligence and many other advanced technologies, as well as to promote the development of startups and operating companies that create or use nanomaterials.

Economy
Country
India
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
Economyrdworldonline.com

Automotive chip shortage changing strategies, in this week’s R&D World Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending August 20, 2021, closed at 5,448.97 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was down -0.97% (or -35.07 basis points) from the week ending August 13, 2021. The stock of 11 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.26% (Roche Holdings) to 3.93% (Microsoft). The stock of 14 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.22% (Alphabet/Google) to -16.25% (Alibaba).
Commodities & Futurecryptonews.com

Bit2Me: Bringing the Cryptocurrency Exchange Industry Into the Future

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing unprecedented growth as companies in traditional sectors, organizations and governments take more and more interest in the wider decentralized ledger industry. Accordingly, investors are increasingly seeking out new projects in the space, gaining exposure to new and innovative cryptocurrencies. The most common way to do so for these investors is through the use of the market’s numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, who host and maintain trading platforms which provide an easy way to exchange digital currencies at the touch of a button.
Economymining-technology.com

Caterpillar to offer AI-based drilling tech for Champion’s Canada mine

Mining company Champion Iron has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with US-based Caterpillar (CAT) for AI-powered drilling technologies on Cat equipment at its Bloom Lake Mine in Canada. The LOI involves the progressive deployment of a remote-controlled, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous Cat electric drilling fleet. This will leverage the...
Economycryptonews.com

Orbs Offers Ecosystem Grants to Nurture Developing Blockchain Teams

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Orbs is pleased to announce the second round of the Orbs Ecosystem Grant Program. The second call for grants is now live, and the community is welcome to submit proposals and ideas they think can help advance the broader ecosystem. The focus lies with applications drawing on the power of the Orbs Universe.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
Technologycryptonews.com

Facebook Eyes NFT Market, Warns of Chinese E-Pay Dominance

Facebook could be set to take the plunge into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – and has also claimed that America is losing the “digital payments” race to China. Facebook’s David Marcus, the head of the social media giant’s blockchain operations and the architect of its Diem stablecoin plans, claimed that the firm was is in a “good position” to “get involved” in the NFT space. The company is “definitely looking at the number of ways” to enter the sector, Marcus told Bloomberg.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Industrial Controls Market is Projected to Reach Industrial Controls Market Size $170.12 Billion By 2027 | ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Corporation

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Industrial Controls Market by Type (Distributed Control System, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System, Manufacturing Execution System, and Others), Component (Modular Terminal Blocks, Relays & Optocouplers, Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Printing, Ferulles Cable Lugs, Handtools, Testers, Enclosure Products, PCB Connectors & Terminals, Heavy Duty Connectors, Analog Signal Conditioner, Electronic Housings, Power Supplies, Industrial Ethernet, and Remote IO), and End User (Automotive, Utility, Electronics & Semiconductors, and Mining): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Industrial Controls Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Industrymining.com

Developing a Canadian battery metals supply chain strategy

Even before US President Joe Biden signed an executive order two weeks ago that aims to make half the vehicles sold in the U.S. zero-emission by 2030, business intelligence groups and global organizations like the World Bank were predicting explosive growth in the demand for battery metals, materials and manufacturing.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Disrupting Supply Chain With Blockchain

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Praphul Chandra early on realised the power blockchain tech holds to solve the supply chain management constraints. The root of supply chain challenges is data silos between organisations, he believes. Delays in supply chain, opaque operations, constant inventory management and billing disputes are all the result of data held by one entity that is not easily accessible by other parties.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Evolving E-Commerce Fulfillment Operations Expand Commercial Robotics Market

Augmented reality (AR)-powered smart glasses and handheld devices with enhanced capabilities as well as autonomous, collaborative and mobile robots are becoming the fastest-growing warehousing solution, projected to exceed $51 billion by 2030, according to ABI Research. “Mobile robots are at the heart of the warehouse robotics market and account for...
InternetMySanAntonio

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu.

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu. After a three-hour delay caused by a security warning Wednesday, China stole Kamala Harris’ thunder in Vietnam with a surprise gift of 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to its maritime neighbor, exceeding the 1 million dose pledge the US Vice President intended to make in Hanoi.
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.

