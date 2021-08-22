DAO.VC Conducts a Lottery For Participants in The Closed AMA

PubTok launches a free views campaign for creators on TikTok distributing 1 000 000 views daily. Just a few weeks prior to its official announcement of rebrand as PubTok, the company’s CEO, Ray Evans has implied the “dramatic changes” in brand name tweeting “Long before the name existed, BuyTikTok knew its mission to serve as a springboard to emerging influencers. Today we feel we have outgrown the name, and are currently in the process of reconsidering its relevance and impact”.