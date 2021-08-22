DAO.VC Conducts a Lottery For Participants in The Closed AMA
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. On Thursday, August 26th, 2021, the decentralized autonomous venture ecosystem DAO.VC will hold a private AMA session, during which it will raffle prizes for 5,000 USD. The founder and CEO of DAO.VC, Georgy Galoyan, a regular speaker of blockchain events, will participate in the AMA session. Additionally, founder of a marketing agency BZNTM.COM, project advisor Peter Bell will attend. The speakers will discuss the DAO.VC team, marketing, and share the latest news of the project.cryptonews.com
