Convicted murderer Scott Peterson is set to be back in court today in California, moving forward with his appeal. He was sentenced to death in the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, a sentence overturned last year by the California Supreme Court. Now spending his time behind bars in San Quentin, he’ll find out if he has a chance at a new trial after reports of juror misconduct during his original 2004 trial. One juror is accused of lying about being involved in lawsuits, something the juror’s attorneys say is a desperate straw grasp.