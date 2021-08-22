What is DeFi, and How Can It Interrupt the Finance Market?

If you lived through the mid to late 1990s, you’d likely remember the dot-com craze. The release of easy-to-use web browsers such as Mosaic gave the Internet an accessibility unlike which it had never seen before. More and more people not only started owning computers, but Internet usage also skyrocketed. Now, where there’s gold, there’s bound to be prospectors. As a result of this newfound craze, many investors were trying to buy into Internet-based companies or dot-com companies. This resulted in astronomical valuations for any company that associated with a “dot.com” suffix in its name or had anything that touted how much of the business model capitalized on the Internet. Of course, we all know what happened, the dot-com craze, ended up being the dot-com bubble.