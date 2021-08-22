Cancel
What is DeFi, and How Can It Interrupt the Finance Market?

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. As the crypto market keeps booming, breaking highs and lows, new protocols keep coming in place. The sole purpose of these innovations is to streamline crypto transactions and incorporate nascent protocols in its blockchain. Centralized finance...

cryptonews.com

Marketstheface.com

How to invest in crypto: a complete guide

Alright, I see you, reader. You’ve scoured the Reddit threads, got your head around how the blockchain works and which wallet you need. You’ve bought eye drops to counteract those late nights pouring through endless videos predicting either huge gains or utter doom instead of sleeping. Most importantly, you’ve put some money aside, because you’re ready to take the plunge. You’re ready to own some of the cryptocurrency. What can you expect? How does it all work? Let’s take you through it.
MarketsWorld Economic Forum

How personalizing sustainable investments can shape the future of finance

Despite retail investors being interested in sustainability issues, few are investing money with this in mind. Principal barriers to investment in these areas include complexity and lack of industry standardization. We suggest a unique solution to advance sustainable investments and encourage retail investor participation. This is one of a series...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Galaxy Digital Will Introduce Cryptocurrency Indexes In Partnership With Alerian

Galaxy Digital has announced the launch of passive cryptocurrency indexes with Alerian. These passive crypto indexes are eight in number; they will be weighted equally and re-balanced monthly. Galaxy Digital Holdings has partnered with S-Network Global indexes and Alerian to launch eight blockchain indexes focused on crypto. Galaxy Digital Holdings...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana Send DeFi Value to Record Levels

Prices of crypto assets have risen over the last month. The dollar value of assets locked into DeFi protocols has also risen—to record highs. Although NFTs have sucked up most of the attention this week thanks to high volumes and splashy sales of Art Blocks and Bored Apes, decentralized finance protocols have quietly been attracting larger stores of capital.
Marketscryptonews.com

Margin Trading on DIFX Platform

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The unprecedented growth of Blockchain technology has been accompanied by several new revolutionary concepts. Primarily, people derived new methods of earning or generating a passive income through digital platforms and apps that are decentralized. While yield farming and staking has taken the limelight for some time now, margin trading in the crypto space is gaining momentum. The cryptocurrency analysts and experts have devoted considerable time into margin trading over the years.
Marketshonknews.com

How to Make Smart Investments In Crypto Coins and Is It Worth It?

To make your money work and multiply, the best thing is to invest it. When thinking about investments in the contemporary world of finance, it is difficult not to come across the option of investing in cryptocurrency. The opportunities of the market are vast and promising. The world is buzzing...
RetailVentureBeat

Okcoin unveils rewards for users to make money on crypto holdings

Okcoin has launched a rewards-based Earn feature for its cryptocurrency exchange, enabling people to use their web and mobile apps to make money on their cryptocurrency holdings. The idea is part of a plan to encourage people to adopt decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering ease of use, convenience, and better...
Commodities & Futurecryptonews.com

Bit2Me: Bringing the Cryptocurrency Exchange Industry Into the Future

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing unprecedented growth as companies in traditional sectors, organizations and governments take more and more interest in the wider decentralized ledger industry. Accordingly, investors are increasingly seeking out new projects in the space, gaining exposure to new and innovative cryptocurrencies. The most common way to do so for these investors is through the use of the market’s numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, who host and maintain trading platforms which provide an easy way to exchange digital currencies at the touch of a button.
Marketszycrypto.com

Unstoppable Domains and Human Readable Cryptocurrency Addresses

If you lived through the mid to late 1990s, you’d likely remember the dot-com craze. The release of easy-to-use web browsers such as Mosaic gave the Internet an accessibility unlike which it had never seen before. More and more people not only started owning computers, but Internet usage also skyrocketed. Now, where there’s gold, there’s bound to be prospectors. As a result of this newfound craze, many investors were trying to buy into Internet-based companies or dot-com companies. This resulted in astronomical valuations for any company that associated with a “dot.com” suffix in its name or had anything that touted how much of the business model capitalized on the Internet. Of course, we all know what happened, the dot-com craze, ended up being the dot-com bubble.
MarketsCoinDesk

Substack Rolls Out Bitcoin Payments via OpenNode and Lightning Network

OpenNode and Substack will allow some crypto-focused subscribers to pay with both on-chain and Lightning bitcoin transactions. Substack’s over 500,000 paying subscribers will now be able to pay using bitcoin through the Lightning Network, a layered payment network for Bitcoin. The announcement was made by OpenNode, a bitcoin payment processor...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Crypto mining needs to be redefined before simply casting it away

Blockchain mining networks are often victims of their success. The two contemporary realities that demarcate the mining landscape and cause blockchains to fall short of what they promise are 1) the ongoing technological arms race driven by inherent competitive greed; and 2) the rising energy costs associated with proof-of-work (PoW) mining. Blockchains built on the PoW consensus have become highly unequal and increasingly centralized in terms of their hash rate. This concentration of mining power in fewer and fewer hands is an attack on the fundamental requirement for distribution and decentralization that blockchains possess.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Bitcoin UTXO vs Ethereum's Account-Based Blockchain Transactions: Explained Simply

Bitcoin and Ethereum differ in many ways. In this article, I will cover one of their differences: the way they keep track of what coins a user owns. Bitcoin uses a model based on Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXO) while Ethereum follows an account-based approach. I’ll explain both in detail in the next sections, with examples, and analyze the pros and cons of the UTXO and account-based models.
Marketscryptonews.com

Rally, Pause, Resume, Regulate and 20 Crypto Jokes

There was a lot of rallying this week, including Solana and Cardano, as well as some rally pauses, and rally continuations, while Ethereum fees jumped to their highest point since May. As this was happening, Mark Cuban stated that he owns less than USD 500 worth of DOGE. Speaking of which, DOGE was rallying too. It was then reported that T-Mobile suffered a breach with the hacker asking for BTC 6, while State Department decided to take give crypto to informants who tip it off on “state-based hackers”. As we learned that the global crypto adoption grew 2,300% in two years, and that institutional players could dominate crypto trading within three years, crypto-sceptic Chilean opposition leader said he owns ETH, while Bitcoiners worked to remind the world of WTFhappenedin1971. And while the Poly Network was prolonging returning the funds, Liquid exchange got hacked.
Marketscryptoslate.com

Cross-chain DeFi tool Unbound Finance reveals roadmap for the months ahead

Unbound Finance, a decentralized, cross-chain protocol that leverages the liquidity of the AMMs to increase the efficiency of the DeFi space by using the liquidity pool token (LPTs), revealed its plans for the months ahead in a note to CryptoSlate. Unbound so far. The Ethereum-based protocol went live with its...
MarketsCoinDesk

Impossible Finance Names OpenSwap as First Project for DeFi Launchpad

OpenSwap provides DeFi traders with a single location for accessing liquidity pools from multiple blockchains. Calvin Chu, Impossible Finance's core builder, described the platform as a "godsend" thanks to its aggregation facilities. Impossible Finance's seed funding round in June was led by institutional investors including CMS Holdings and Alameda Research.

