Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Adelaide to Hollywood via Edinburgh in a day: Fringe theatre goes global

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A new digital theatre platform developed to keep audiences engaged during lockdown is being used by performers to take their shows to festivals far from home, and even to two events at once. Black Box Live, set up by Adelaide-based performer Joanne Hartstone and her partner, won accolades...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adelaide Fringe#Edinburgh Fringe Festival#Reuters#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

I’ve just got back from the Edinburgh Fringe – it was quiet, strange, and totally life-affirming

After spending a week at the Edinburgh Festival, I returned home yesterday feeling – as I always do when I tumble back out of that gorgeous, gothic city – watched over by an ancient volcano, as though I have left Narnia.I’ve lost count of how many times I have been up there to do a run of shows, but it’s been pretty much every year since 1998. Of course the festival this year is nowhere near the size it usually is. I did not have to gently elbow my way through a throng of pigeon-stepping tourists on the 12-minute walk...
Theater & Dancetheartsdesk.com

Edinburgh Fringe 2021: Fear of Roses / Myra's Story

A switchback ride through corporate intrigue: 'Fear of Roses'Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller. One of the more disconcerting aspects to this year’s Fringe is different venues’ contrasting reactions to the easing of Covid restrictions. Some – like Army @ The Fringe and the Traverse Theatre – maintain limited audience numbers and careful distancing, as well as insisting on mask wearing. The Stand at the Corn Exchange even requires a negative lateral flow test for entry. Others, like Assembly, have performing spaces packed with audience members sitting shoulder to shoulder, and mask wearing apparently voluntary (though there are bars within the performing spaces). For some visitors, it’s no doubt a welcome return to pre-pandemic habits. It’s somewhat surprising, all the same, to see punters directed to fill seats in the middle of a mass of people when a show that’s not sold out has plenty of empty spaces nearer the back.
theartsdesk.com

Edinburgh Fringe 2021: Still

Swagger and bravado shot through with frailty: Gerry Mulgrew as Mick in Frances Poet's StillLara Cappelli. Dougie and Ciara are preparing for their life-changing arrival with one last hedonistic night on the dance floor. On the face of it, Frances Poet seems to be following a well-worn path as the...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Pantages Theatre Reopens for First Time in 17 Months With ‘Hamilton’

Over 17 months ago, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre was forced to put a halt to its Hamilton production, just hours before the show was set to launch March 13, 2020. After a painfully long and uncertain hiatus for Broadway productions and performers across the globe, the Los Angeles landmark theater finally reopened its doors  Tuesday evening for the premiere of Hamilton.  There was a palpable buzz in the air, as a line of excited audience members gathered along both sides of the theater. Folks decked out in Hamilton merchandise — shirts, hats and even masks — lined up and down Hollywood...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab Connects Nurtures Rising Filmmakers

Since 2011, the Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab has nurtured a number of rising filmmakers through an assortment of masterclasses, workshops and individual mentoring sessions: Talents like Ben Sharrock (“Limbo”), Eva Riley (a recent winner BIFA winner for “Perfect 10”) and Rob Savage (“Host”) are alumni of the program. In 2019, however, the program yielded the Talent Lab Connects offshoot, in which a smaller selection of writers, directors and producers are given the chance to develop specific feature film or series projects with a range of industry mentors. Now in its third year — and its second of the program taking...
nohoartsdistrict.com

Hollywood Fringe Launches Mobile App for the 2021 Festival.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival has launched a new mobile app to access show information, purchase tickets, and organize schedules throughout the festival. With hundreds of shows to choose from both in-person and digitally this year, the app is an accessible and environmentally friendly approach for the Fringe community to stay organized, all from a smartphone.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem native has one-woman play screening at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland

A scientist by trade, Winston-Salem native Masha Dowell says she is ready to dive into her second career as an actress. She is also a writer and director for stage and screen. “I’ve always been creative, more so than scientific,” Dowell said. “The scientific career really afforded me financial stability. It allowed me to volunteer a lot with different arts organizations and learn where I wanted to place myself as an artist.”
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre goes ‘Under the Big Top’

Gregory Hancock regards “Under the Big Top” as one of his underrated pieces. “It’s a nice piece, and sometimes it gets overshadowed by some of our bigger pieces,” Hancock said. “‘Under the Big Top’ is a lot of fun but it’s also poignant, touching and funny and light and sweet. Being a repertoire company, it’s nice to bring pieces back and see them performed by older cast members.
Visual Arttatler.com

Field of Dreams: Inside Scotland’s hottest new artistic destination

Nicky Wilson is excited by the latest installation to land at Jupiter Artland, the 100-acre sculpture garden that she and her husband, Robert, set up 12 years ago at Bonnington House, their family home near Edinburgh. At the end of a path is what appears to be a magical yet rundown toy shop – Mimi, by Scottish artist Rachel Maclean. When you enter, the shop is revealed to be Maclean’s 21st- century fairytale of consumerist desire, seen through the topsy- turvy world of a cartoon princess, Mimi. ‘Not all is what it seems and this makes it such an exciting installation,’ says Nicky.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Billy Connolly To Receive Edinburgh TV Fest Honorary Prize – Talesbuzz

Billy Connolly will be the recipient of the Edinburgh Television Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award this year. The Scottish comedian and actor will also be in conversation at the fest in a session hosted by his wife, Pamela Stephenson Connolly, which will reflect on his extensive body of work and successes within the industry. Connolly retired from comedy in 2018 and has been focusing on his work as an artist since.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

The Fringe is Back!

With in-person and virtual performances, the MKE Fringe Fest, a celebration of Milwaukee’s diverse arts community, returns to the city on August 28. The in-person portion of Fringe Fest will be held outdoors at the at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Peck Pavilion, 929 N. Water Street. The festival will feature performances by artists and performing arts groups, including the Catey Ott Dance Collective, Chad Piechocki, Nineteen Thirteen and Joshua Yang.
WorldHyperallergic

Do You Have a Vision for the 24th Biennale of Sydney?

Expressions of Interest (EOI) are open for experienced curators to be the Artistic Director of the 24th Biennale of Sydney (2024). The Biennale of Sydney is one of the leading international contemporary art events. It plays an indispensable role in Australia’s engagement with the world, and a meaningful role in the life of the nation. The Biennale presents the most dynamic contemporary art from around the globe in venues across Sydney with exhibitions that ignite and surprise people, sparking dialogue, cultivating connections and inspiring action through meaningful, shared arts experiences.
FestivalL.A. Weekly

There’s a Safe Way to Celebrate the Fringe of Hollywood This Week

The Hollywood Fringe Festival, marked a “A Decade of Weird Theater,” in 2019, and it was on track to grow and expand in wonderful ways from there. Then 2020 happened and well, you know the rest. The multi-day, multi-venue outlet for actors, playwrights and out of the box creators and performers was stifled just like all of the L.A. ‘s entertainment and nightlife was. Thankfully freaks with talent don’t die easily! Fringe’s mix of avant-garde stage, improv and comedy has been happening the past several days –in person and (mostly) online– and you still have time to enjoy and support the event. As usual, there’s lots of really kooky and cool stuff to check out. Voting for the “HFF21 Fringe Freak Awards” begins this Friday, Aug. 27 (you must be on a participant team, a venue manager or have seen at least three Fringe shows to participate). Visit their digital gathering place Fringe Central (virtual doors open at 6 p.m., Wed.-Sun., now through August 29), and check out the packed full schedule.
WorldBBC

Birmingham 2022: Peaky Blinders writer to produce opening ceremony

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is named among the creative team that will deliver the opening ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The event will take place at the city's Alexander Stadium in front of capacity crowds of 30,000 people on 28 July. The team also includes Birmingham-born theatre...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Just hours after the Edinburgh Fringe, it feels like I dreamt the whole thing

By this point in the (can we call it a) summer, we’re all pretty used to the full gamut of feelings – from getting to “do” things again (relief, sure; joy, yes please – but also the queasiness at “it” still not being really over); impatience (however accepting) at the QR-coded bureaucracy impeding any overly spontaneous or hare-brained plan; and then, in an increasingly valiant compromise between the triumph and the gloom, the agreement that even if things aren’t broadly better, there’s at least a novelty to doing them in a slightly different fashion for a bit. I must stress:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy