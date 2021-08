Verona (0-0) at Tremper (0-0) Last meeting: According to News records, this is the programs' first meeting in recent history. About Verona: The Wildcats, who play in the Big Eight Conference, reached the WIAA Division-1 playoffs six consecutive seasons before sitting out for the fall 2020 season due to the pandemic. ... They opted to play an alternate spring season in 2021, in which they finished 3-3. ... Verona had originally been scheduled to host Tremper to begin the 2020 season. ... In its last full season, 2019, Verona finished tied for second in the Big Eight with Middleton, behind first-place Madison Memorial. ... The Wildcats reached their lone WIAA state championship game in 2008, when they finished as the Division-2 runner-up.