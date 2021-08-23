Cancel
Avelo Airlines to offer service from Tweed to four Florida airports

By Phil Hall
Avelo Airlines has announced it will launch service this fall between Tweed-New Haven Airport and four Florida destinations. Starting Nov. 3, Avelo will operate nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. One-way introductory fares will start at $59 and can now be booked via the AveloAir.com website.

