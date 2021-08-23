Avelo Airlines to offer service from Tweed to four Florida airports

Companies looking to export their goods to Mexico may not be aware that there’s a way to do so without going through the often onerous customs process. Mexico has established the “recinto fiscal” (bonded warehouse), an area set aside by customs for companies to store, handle, and supervise merchandise related to foreign trade. Within the recinto fiscal, one can often find “recintos fiscalizados estratégicos” (RFEs), or strategic audited precincts, which allow foreign companies to store goods close to local customers for faster delivery.