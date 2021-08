We have been watching the price of gas climb over the last few months. It's turning into a sad game at the gas pump with my Yukon to see how close we are going to get to $100 on a fill up. I had a wild moment last week when the weather wasn't too hot and the smoke wasn't asphyxiating, so I walked home from work one day. It was nice. I do only live about a two minute drive from work, but it made me think that I should do that more often or ride a bike before the weather turns to rain and snow. I'm still driving my car, but the thought was there for a moment.