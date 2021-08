Developers hope to transform a wooded area just east of I-35 into a low-income apartment complex but face pushback from some neighbors. “The reality in Austin, Texas today is that the majority of renters cannot afford this next step to home ownership, which then creates the demand for three- and four-bedroom units,” said Suzanne Schwertner, director of development at the Housing Authority of the city of Austin, at an Aug. 17 Austin Zoning and Platting Commission meeting.