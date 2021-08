Just how many new COVID-19 cases was reported in the state this week become somewhat of an issue because of a reported glitch in the system. The process gets a bit technical. When a Hawaii resident tests positive for the Coronavirus in or out of state, that result goes to a data center operated by local non-profit Hawaii Health Information Exchange or HHIE. Between the system that processes the result and the Department of Health publishing the data for the public to see is where the lost in translation could happen.