Let's hope he's playing for the Mets next year!

Blewett had a 6.47 ERA at Omaha. The Royals announced they have placed pitcher Josh Staumont on the Injured List and have called up right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett from Triple-Omaha. Staumont pitched Wednesday against the Astros, giving up walk, hit, and run in 2⁄3 of an inning, while recording a strikeout. Overall he has a 3.42 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 50 innings and is third on the team with five saves. No injury was listed. Blewett is a former second-round pick who pitched briefly for the Royals in 2020, giving up two runs in three innings. He had not pitched particularly well in Omaha, with a 6.47 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 2⁄3 innings with a high walk rate, although he had only recently been working out of the bullpen. Staumont is the second reliever to land on the Injured List this week for the Royals, with Jake Brentz landing on the Injured List on Monday. Greg Holland landed on the Injured List earlier this month. On the other hand, the Royals did get Kyle Zimmer back yesterday.