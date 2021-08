Hinton Blackhawk football is entering year three with Kadrian Hardersen as the head coach of the program. The first two years came and went with their own challenges. The 2019 season saw the program post a solid 6-3 record but miss the playoffs for only the third time in the decade. The 2020 season saw challenges due to COVID-19 that many teams had to deal with as well, but none had to deal with it quite like the Blackhawks.