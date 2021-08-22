Cancel
Case activity for Geico Indemnity Company vs Penney Lorraine Coleman on Aug. 19

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Geico Indemnity Company against Penney Lorraine Coleman on Aug. 19. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'

