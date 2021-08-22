Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Case activity for Moldcorp Environmental LLC vs United Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Aug. 20

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Moldcorp Environmental LLC against United Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Aug. 20. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Interrogatories'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Addendum To'

flarecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Address#Casualty Insurance#Summons#Judicial Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Case activity for Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs Jeffery Jacobs on Aug. 25

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Jeffery Jacobs on Aug. 25. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing||comments: Jeffery S Jacobs'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'General Standing...
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Court activity on Aug. 26: LVNV Funding LLC vs Timothy Sams

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Timothy Sams on Aug. 26: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-048996-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 25.
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Case activity for Bank of America, N.A. vs Yolibel Garcia on Aug. 24

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Bank of America, N.A. against Yolibel Garcia on Aug. 24. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-048606-O was filed...
Politicsflarecord.com

Case activity for Signature Shield Inc. vs Progressive American Insurance Company on Aug. 24

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Signature Shield Inc. against Progressive American Insurance Company on Aug. 24. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Interrogatories'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum...
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Case activity for Synchrony Bank vs Ivis Michelson on Aug. 24

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Ivis Michelson on Aug. 24. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-048555-O was filed in...
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Case activity for Thomas Page II vs Patricia Carrigan on Aug. 24

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Thomas Page II against Patricia Carrigan on Aug. 24. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Attorney'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-011262-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida...
Lawflarecord.com

Case activity for Persolve Recoveries LLC vs Lynda Sanchez on Aug. 23

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Persolve Recoveries LLC against Lynda Sanchez and Mikala Wynter on Aug. 23. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-011170-O was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy