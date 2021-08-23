Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Online Shoppers Don’t Always Care About Faster Delivery

By Pedro Amorim and Nicole DeHoratius
mit.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic changed how we shop. Soon after the onset of the global pandemic, retailers reported a rapid shift from in-store to online purchases. Online buying accounted for 18% of worldwide retail sales in 2020, up from about half that in 2018. Grocery shoppers stampeded to the web: As of May 2020, 41% of U.S. online grocery shoppers were first-time users of such services. The expectation is that the online shift will persist well beyond the pandemic across most retail subsectors.

sloanreview.mit.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retailers#Online Shoppers#Food Drink#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketThe Verge

Walmart is launching a new white label delivery service

Walmart plans to offer its logistics and delivery services to other companies as part of a new last-mile delivery business, the company announced on Monday. The service, called Walmart GoLocal, hopes to serve as a white label delivery offering for businesses big and small, and yet another way for Walmart to try to edge out Amazon.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Best Grocery Store Private Label According To 26% Of People

Grocery prices are no joke these days, and many people are turning to store-specific private labels to save a buck ... or $20. This trend was only furthered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with store brands enjoying a sales increase of 12% during 2020, per Progressive Grocer, a statistic that's been linked to more grocery shopping in general since dining out was not an option.
Yaphank, NYNewsday

Walmart Supercenter opening this fall in Yaphank as retailer courts more grocery shoppers

Long Island’s third Walmart Supercenter is slated to open in November, in Yaphank, as the world’s largest retailer aims to be a bigger player in the local grocery market. Walmart’s supercenters are larger on average than its regular stores — 182,000 square feet versus 106,000 square feet — and include grocery stores, clothing, electronics and home furnishings, as well as some independent businesses, such as banks, fast-food restaurants and nail salons. More than 400 workers will be hired for the Yaphank store, Walmart said.
RetailThe Drum

Marketers, here’s what future retail consumers might be shopping for

They say, the future is already here, but just not evenly distributed. While you’re reading this, someone in Japan just bought a cup of steaming hot noodles from a vending machine, someone in Seattle just picked up a few products and walked out of the Amazon store without paying and someone in rural India just received money on Google Pay for a homemade pickle order. Retail is constantly evolving in many ways within each country and India is going through an interesting phase as well. Overall, India has managed to leapfrog so many retail trends and is now honing its retail game to grab a larger share of the future. Here is a peek at what may be in store for the post-pandemic retail consumer.
Grocery & SupermaketCNN

Walmart wants to deliver you stuff, even if you didn't buy it at Walmart

New York (CNN Business) — Next time you order that waffle maker or rice cooker, it could be delivered to you by Walmart, even if that's not where you bought it. The company said Tuesday that it's launching a new service that delivers goods sold by other businesses to customers. The service will be ready in time for the holiday shopping season, the busiest stretch of the year for retailers.
RetailPosted by
Mashed

Why Costco Is Better Than Sam's Club, According To Reddit

Sam's Club and Costco are both wide-reaching chains that offer membership-based shopping. Just join a store, and you unlock great deals on items, often in bulk quantities, from food to toiletries, plus clothes, electronics, and more. At first glance, they might not seem much different from each other at all.
Grocery & SupermaketRetail Wire

Do new Shipt and Walmart programs signal big changes to come in the retail delivery market?

Target-owned Shipt and Walmart each introduced new programs this week that may substantially affect the U.S. delivery market. Shipt has always played up the ability it gives its shoppers who pick orders to communicate in real time with customers. The company is looking to build on that edge with the launch of its Preferred Shopper program. This enables Shipt subscribers to create a list of shoppers that they prefer to pick and deliver future orders.
LifestylePosted by
pymnts

Smart Carts Bring Data Analytics Into Grocery Aisles

The benefits for the consumer of using smart carts are obvious — by offering cashier-free checkout, they remove one of the main pain points of grocery shopping. From Amazon’s Dash Carts at the mega-retailer’s grocery stores and Kroger’s KroGo carts to the Foodstuffs chain’s SmartCarts in New Zealand and the Sobeys Smart Cart in Canada, retailers have been taking the opportunity over the last couple years to provide their shoppers with this frictionless option. It is not only the shopper, however, who benefits from using these carts — the grocer also benefits from the marketing and data-retrieving opportunities that these digitized carts provide.
Grocery & SupermaketArkansas Online

Walmart starts delivery venture

Walmart Inc.'s latest business venture will make its home delivery service available to retailers of all sizes, the company said Tuesday. Walmart Go Local will use Walmart's enormous logistics capacity to deliver goods for non-Walmart retailers, the company said in a news release. The service can handle a wide assortment of products and meet varying timelines.
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Shipt Introduces Preferred Shoppers Feature

Shipt has debuted Preferred Shoppers, a feature that lets members of the delivery service pair up with particular Shipt shoppers. Customers who rate a shopper with five stars after an order is delivered can now add the shopper to the customer’s Preferred Shopper list. If the shopper accepts the request, that shopper will be prioritized to shop for the customer’s future orders.
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Shipt members can handpick their favorite shoppers

An on-demand delivery platform is letting users select more than the products they want to buy. Shipt, an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp., is launching what it calls a first-of-its-kind program in grocery delivery, called Preferred Shoppers. Customers who rate their shopper with five stars after an order is delivered will have the option to add them to their Preferred Shopper list.
Austin, TXlivingwellspendingless.com

25 Smart Ways to Save at Whole Foods

I’m not gonna lie–I love me some Whole Foods! It’s got an amazing selection of healthy, organic, all-natural, vegetarian-friendly food. The deli is flat-out ahhhhhmazing, and the cheese and wines….just YUM. But save at Whole Foods? Is that even a thing?. After all, this is the place that is often...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Department Stores See New Model; Ulta Beauty Plays Offense In Recovering Industry

In today’s top retail news, an increasing number of retail partnerships are paving the way for a potential new way of doing business, including the collaboration between Ulta Beauty and Target that is continuing to roll out. Also, Ace Hardware is planning a new distribution center in California amid a surge in store openings, and brand aggregator Perch is setting itself up for a larger push into fulfillment operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy