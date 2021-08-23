Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Famed Obama Portraits To Arrive at Brooklyn Museum This Week!

By Noah Sheidlower
untappedcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on August 27, the groundbreaking Michelle and Barack Obama Portraits will go on view at the Brooklyn Museum through October 24. The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery announced earlier this year that the portraits would make a multi-city tour from June 21, 2021, through May 30, 2022. The paintings’ appearance at the Brooklyn Museum is their only Northeastern stop on their five-city tour, displayed following a two-month stint at the Art Institute of Chicago.

New York City, NY
Melissa Toldy

Stargaze, Obama Portraits, Parade Pop-Up, and More This Friday, August 27, 2021: Events Happening in New York City

How will you spend the last Friday of August 2021 in New York City? Looking for some last-minute ideas? Check out the events listed below. Some of them are one-night affairs, such as the Sunset on the Hudson outdoor concert and Journey to the Stars series; others last for the weekend, like the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival and the Parade Daisy Market. A few mark the opening night for an ongoing event, including the new Candyman movie release and the Obama Portraits tour at the Brooklyn Museum.
Museums

Smithsonian American Art Museum Acquires Extraordinary Early Photography Collection From Larry J. West

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has acquired a collection of objects related to early American photography from the collector Larry J. West that transforms the museum’s photography holdings. The L.J. West Collection includes 286 objects from the 1840s to about 1925 in three groupings: works by early African American daguerreotypists James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge and Augustus Washington; early photographs of diverse portrait subjects and objects related to abolitionists, the Underground Railroad and the role of women entrepreneurs in it; and photographic jewelry that represents the bridge between miniature painting and early cased photography such as daguerreotypes, ambrotypes and tintypes.
Brooklyn, NY

Opening Celebration: The Obama Portraits Tour

Celebrate the opening of The Obama Portraits Tour with an afternoon of music, art-making, and poetry in honor of these vibrant and groundbreaking depictions of American leadership. Enjoy a musical tribute by the legendary Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, who present a smorgasbord of diverse “avant groidd” musical idioms filled with sugar-soaked sonic ingredients, followed by a DJ set from Niara Sterling. Kyle Carrero Lopez, Nkosi Nkululeko, and celeste doaks read their original poetry presented in partnership with Cave Canem, Brooklyn’s leading organization dedicated to cultivating the artistic growth of Black poets. Plus, get your photo taken as part of a community portrait project by Souls In Focus. Throughout the day, drop by for art-making with Cool Culture and shop and snack at the Brooklyn Pop-Up Market, which is spotlighting local Black artists and vendors this week.
Design

An Engaging Twist on the Artist of the Month Board—How to Introduce Contemporary Women Artists

Artist of the Month bulletin boards are a fun way to decorate your room and integrate art history all at once. Oftentimes, showcased artists include classics such as Matisse, Picasso, and Renoir. But why not re-imagine an Artist of the Month board to feature underrepresented artists instead? In doing so, you challenge stereotypes and introduce students to artists who are actively creating artwork. The artists selected for display can also reflect what the students are learning in a particular unit.
Visual Art

Artist Chuck Close, Known for His Photorealistic Portraits, Dead at 81

Famed artist Chuck Close, who late in his career faced sexual harassment allegations, has died. He was 81. Close's attorney, John Silberman, confirmed his death to PEOPLE. His cause of death was not clear, though The Washington Post reported that he suffered from congestive heart failure. Known for his photorealistic...
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Museum Returns Ancient Artifacts To Costa Rica

The Brooklyn Museum in New York City has made a very important decision, leaving many in awe. The museum had 1,305 ancient artifacts from Costa Rica that were stolen from the country in the 19th or 20th century, according to Reuters. They have decided that they are going to return those artifacts to their country of origin, in a move that is definitely pleasing to Costa Rican archaeologists.
Celebrities

Fresh Harry and Meghan Drama Exposed in Updated Biography

British royal family news reveals that the new bio about Meghan and Harry is barely a year old but they are so relevant it needs an update. Because the couple are a legend in their own minds. In case you haven’t heard, Finding Freedom is chockablock full of juicy tidbits...
Entertainment

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
New York City, NY

George Stephanopoulos' fun NY wedding to Ali Wentworth - photos

Good Morning America anchor and former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos married Ali Wentworth in 2001, and their incredible New York wedding was a world of fun. Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City was their chosen venue for the special nuptials and it was a...
Brooklyn, NY

Top 10 Secrets of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

Bedford-Stuyvesant (nickname Bed-Stuy) is one of Brooklyn’s most historic and culturally diverse neighborhoods. The neighborhood has the largest collection of untouched and intact Victorian buildings in the U.S., with hundreds of historic brownstones filling the neighborhood’s streets. For nearly a century, Bedford-Stuyvesant has been a cultural center for the African American community in New York, with many of its current residents descending from families who moved here from Harlem for better housing availability. Figures like Jackie Robinson, Bobby Fischer, Mike Tyson, Jackie Gleason and Jay-Z have called Bedford-Stuyvesant home. The home is also famous for its delectable soul food and Caribbean options. Here are our top 10 secrets of Bedford-Stuyvesant!
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Museum Releases Five New KAWS T-Shirts to Complement the Exhibition

Ticket holders get first dibs until September 1. The Brooklyn Museum has announced that all visitors with a ticket to the “KAWS: WHAT PARTY” exhibition will have first dibs on new t-shirt designs by the artist. Four new colorways have been added to the popular exhibition tee shirt featuring KAWS’ URGE artwork. Additionally, a new design featuring the artist’s Along the Way has been added. The early access will last up until September 1 and can only be purchased via the museum’s physical shop.
Atlanta, GA

Gustave Caillebotte Defies How We Define Queer Art | Let’s Be Perfectly Queer

Sometimes it is only safe to be queer in the most subtle of ways, with a hint of clothing or a phrase thrown into conversation. Depending on your location, the people around you and the time period you lived in, your own queer expression may have to look quite different from an Atlanta Pride Parade. In Gustave Caillebotte’s case, it is presumed by many art scholars that he expressed and hinted at his queer identity in the only way he could: through his paintings.
Lincoln, IL

Heritage Museum replaces gala with week of celebration due to variant

LINCOLN, IL- In lieu of the 2021 Grand Soirée, Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College will host the Week of Celebration, a fundraiser celebrating the life and stories of Abraham Lincoln and the Lincoln Heritage Museum September 20-25. Lincoln Heritage Museum was hopeful an in-person Soiree event would be permitted...
Seattle, WA

4 easy art projects inspired by a visit to Seattle Art Museum

Art projects: My sons and I love this time of year, when the hordes of tourists go home and the big kids go back to school. Practically overnight, all the parks and public spaces quiet down and become the domain of tots and preschoolers. The Seattle Art Museum (1300 1st...
Brooklyn, NY

Odd Apples: A New Photo Book Celebrates the Strange and Enchanting Fruit

Lumpy, spotted, and exposed in succulent slices, the apples highlighted in a new book by William Mullan aren’t those you’d typically find in a grocery store. Instead, the Brooklyn-based photographer focuses on rare specimens like pink pearls, the aptly named knobbed russets, and speckled black oxfords that he sources from farmer’s markets or rural roadsides. These sometimes hard-to-find varieties are the subject matter of his portraits that spotlight the stunning, strange diversity of the species.

