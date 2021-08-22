Fort Smith History: Aug. 22-28
Aug. 22, 1939: Several Fort Smithians attend the World’s Fair in New York, including Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Seaman, Mary O. Crane, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Fentress, Mrs. J. Brodbeck, Mrs. H.M. Gamble, Kathryn Gamble, Mary Teresa Hess, Elizabeth Hess, J.F. Johnson, Frances Bender, Mr. and Mrs. Roy M. Johnston, Mrs. E.W. Abend, R.M. Johnston Jr., W.A. Waters, Judge and Mrs. R.P. Strozier, Mr. and Mrs. George Beattie Sr., Mae L. Pierce, G. Carstairs, J.C. Beard, Helen Kelley, Mrs. Jack Feldman and Mrs. Nathan Farb.www.swtimes.com
Comments / 0