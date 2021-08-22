Anteaters Strike for Six in Home Opener Victory

The Wes Inman era could not have started any better for the Portland Panther faithful. The Panthers walked away from Edgar Johnson Stadium Friday night with a hard-fought 31-28 victory over Sumner County rival Westmoreland, but it isn’t just the victory that has Portland feeling the buzz. Maybe Friday night doesn’t go Portland’s way in past seasons, but this is a new season, a new team, and a new regime. A dedicated, disciplined bunch, Portland battled through adversity many times Friday night only to see junior placekicker Nik Averitt knock home a game-winning 35-yard field goal as time expired to ensure the victory. Inman has routinely addressed his culture during the preseason, and Friday night’s win goes a long way in preserving his and his coaching staff’s message. “This continues our teaching of character, belief in our self, we don’t quit, we don’t stop,” Portland head coach Wes Inman said. “I’m very proud of the boys. We fought all game long, and I’m not sure it would have done us any better to win by four touchdowns as opposed to the way we won tonight. I’m extremely proud.” Adversity struck Portland, leading 28-14 in the fourth quarter when Riley Mizrahi stripped Portland of the football. The Eagles capitalized, scored on back-to-back possessions to tie the game at 28 with 3:39 left to go in the contest. After being forced to punt their next possession away with less than a minute remaining, it looked as if the Eagles would have the last crack at winning the football game. Fielding the punt, returner Eli Stafford — who wowed the crowd all game long with his stellar play — mishandled the punt near the Eagles 32-yard line allowing the Panthers to recover and have their shot at victory. Portland connected on a short pass from Braden Thornton to Braylon Dowlen to set up the game-winning field goal. “I’m so proud of Nik and how far he has come since the summer with his kicking,” Inman said. “I think that kick says more about him as a young man than it does as a football player. When it mattered most, he stepped up and delivered for his team.” Westmoreland head coach Chad Perry — obviously dejected after the loss — says his team battled for all four quarters and is a team he is proud to take into the Macon County game. “I had zero doubt in my mind tonight when we were down two touchdowns because I know my kids don’t stop fighting no matter the score,” Perry said. “Portland has a good football team, they do sound things and beat us tonight, but I’m super proud of my kids. I think we played a high level of 2A football tonight.” Portland raced out to a 7-0 lead on their second possession of the game, going 70-yards on three plays highlighted by a Mason Swonger 56-yard touchdown scamper down the right sideline. Averitt knocked home all four of his extra points on the evening. Trailing 7-0, Westmoreland responded with a touchdown drive of its own when Stafford bounced a 20-yard run to the end zone for the score. The touchdown was set up on a 45-yard pass from quarterback Kamryn Eden to Kody Lance. Peyton Dickens also finished 4-for-4 on extra points. On the Panthers’ third possession of the game, Portland garnered its first break of the game. Looking to punt, Westmoreland was called with a roughing the punter penalty giving the Panthers new life at their own-38. To their credit, Portland capitalized. Facing 4th-and-one, Jalen Pero punched in the short plunge for the 14-7 lead with 9:30 left in the second quarter. A 52-yard run from Braylon Dowlen set up the score — both Dowlen and Pero finished the contest with over 100 yards rushing with Pero leading the way on 21 carries for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns. Trailing 14-8 with less than a minute left in half, Westmoreland struck quickly, finding Eli Stafford for two touches, 56 yards, and his second touchdown of the contest. Portland forced a punt on the Eagles’ first possession of the second half before taking their first possession down the field, scoring on a Pero 8-yard touchdown with 6:04 remaining for the 21-14 advantage. Pero set up his score with a 60-yard run on the first play of the drive. Portland saw their lead balloon to 14 on the next possession when Le’Cyrus House lived up to his last name, taking a pick-6 to the house for the 28-14 advantage. The Panthers took their 14 point lead into the final frame but credit the Eagles for standing strong and scoring back-to-back possessions to make things interesting late, adding short touchdown runs from Ayden Satterfield and Troy Gass. Portland (1-0) will host East Hamilton (1-0) in Week 2 action, while the Eagles (0-1) host Macon County (1-0). “We are trying our best, and I’m very appreciative of the staff I have, the administration support, the town support. I thought this was a great crowd tonight,” Inman said.