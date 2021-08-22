Fort Smith Public Library set to hold nonfiction book sale
The Friends of the Library will hold their nonfiction book sale at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will feature nonfictional hardback and softback books for adults. Most paperbacks will be 50 cents and most hardbacks will be $1. The sale will continue Sunday, Aug. 29 with all remaining titles half price. On Monday, Aug. 30 remaining books will be priced by the bag.www.swtimes.com
