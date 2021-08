Marizanne Kapp starred with bat and ball as the Oval Invincibles produced a flurry of late wickets to secure a 20-run victory against Birmingham Phoenix and reach the women’s Hundred final.Having been put in to bat, the Invincibles made what looked to be a below-par score of 114 for seven, with the experienced Kapp top-scoring with 37.The Phoenix looked to be on course for a place in the final, which would have matched the achievement of their men’s team, but they collapsed from 81 for four to 94 all out in reply, with Kapp claiming three for 21.Some clever bowling...