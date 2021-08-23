Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Are These The Best Biotech Stocks To Buy Amid Pfizer-BioNTech FDA Approval News?. While investors consider the relevance of both cyclical stocks and defensive stocks now, biotech stocks continue to shine. After all, this part of the stock market today is home to countless companies that research and develop life-saving treatments. As the pandemic continues to rage on across the globe, the industry has and continues to be in the spotlight. Because of this, the world is likely more familiar with the approval process and overall industry jargon than ever. This would also extend to investors who could now turn towards the sector, armed with new knowledge.