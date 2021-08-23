Cancel
Iran to Reallow Crypto Mining In September After Four-Month Blackout Ban

By Rahul Nambiampurath
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governmental agency in charge of power generation and distribution in Iran says that crypto mining operations will be able to function from Sept 22. Iran’s government will lift the ban on cryptocurrency mining come Sept 22. The Iran Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir) said that the power consumption strain will subside by then, and miners could thus resume their operations.

