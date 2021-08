The Euro initially rallied during the trading session on Friday, but then struggled as we got closer to the Federal Reserve statement coming out of Jackson Hole. With a keen eye on Jerome Powell people will be trying to figure out whether or not tapering is going to begin finally. At this point in time, if the Federal Reserve does suggest that there is an aggressive move towards tapering, it will almost certainly have the US dollar spiking. At that juncture, I would anticipate that we would see the Euro go looking towards the 1.16 level, as it was such a major support level. Ultimately, this is simply a continuation of the overall downtrend that we have been in, so none of this should be a major surprise.