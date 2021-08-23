Cancel
Gessato Trace Wall Clock exudes elegance with its modern design and minimalist lines

By Amy Poole
 3 days ago
A clock should do more than simply tell the time; it should add charisma to the room. And that’s exactly what the Gessato Trace Wall Clock does. It features clean lines to create an elegant home accessory that anyone would want to own. It comes with brass hands that beautifully contrast against the blackened steel background to form a delicate finish. And its simple approach—without any second hands or numbers—eradicates any complexity. Furthermore, it has a mysterious personality to it that’ll complement any home office. In fact, its simplicity means that it’s stripped back to the basics—remaining gentle on your eyes while accessorizing your room. In summary, it’s a fun addition to your walls without overbearing them.

New York City, NY
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
