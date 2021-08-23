Cancel
Made From Coconut Husk, Collapsible Nutshell Cooler is Future of Portable Cooling

By Atish Sharma
homecrux.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fiber obtained from the husk of a coconut is often used in making ropes, mats and other accessories. One wouldn’t have in wildest dreams imagined this husk to be used in making a cooler sustainable and better alternative than the existing options. This unique project of transforming coconut husk into a Nutshell Cooler has now been brought to reality by designer and behavioral biologist duo of David Cutler and Tamara Mekler respectively.

