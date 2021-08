A forest fires have killed 42 people in Algeria, including 25 members of the military mobilised to help put out the blaze.Dozens of fires have raged through forest areas across the northern part of the country since Monday night. Interior minister Kamel Beldjoud accused arsonists of igniting the flames, without providing more further details on the allegations.“Only criminal hands can be behind the simultaneous outbreak of about 50 fires across several localities,” he said.Residents of the Tizi Ouzou region in Kabylie used tree branches to try to smother burning patches of forest or hurled water from plastic containers in...