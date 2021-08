When you think "Iowa Nice", perhaps you only think of Iowans with other Iowans. Say, for example, a conversation between to (Iowans) at a grocery store, or a random act of kindness within our own state. But have you ever stopped to wonder how Iowans are when we leave the state? Well, according to a new study, we're only "meh" tourists. Especially when compared to our fellow Midwestern states.