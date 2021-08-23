Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Aenomaly Constructs SwitchGrade bicycle saddle adjuster features 3 different positions

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make bicycling more comfortable with the Aenomaly Constructs SwitchGrade bicycle saddle adjuster. This handy bike gadget gives you 3 indexed saddle positions for climbing, descending, and level grades. In fact, the positions have a 10-degree difference between them for improved riding. What’s more, the SwitchGrade is compatible with most OEM and aftermarket 2-bolt style seat posts. Even better, the locking feature provides a satisfying click, signaling proper installation. Then, 2 spring preload settings give you a softer or stronger feel. Moreover, you can expect a 1–2 degree change to your seat angle when you lock it in climb mode. Furthermore, the ambidextrous design lets you adjust the lever both forward and backward. Additionally, these saddle angle adjustments come in three versions, and each is compatible with a specific type of seat post. Finally, there’s even space for an air valve, which is helpful for certain bike brands and models.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
261
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycling#Bicycle Saddle#Design#Aenomaly#Switchgrade#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Carqon Classic electric family cargo bike has a range of 120 km and a child’s door

Take the kiddos for a ride in an eBike on the Carqon Classic electric family cargo bike. This luxurious eBike for families has a range of 120 km, so it’s great for longer trips. And the solid HDPE box has a door that’s easy to open and close. The transport box is also a safe and secure place for children to sit while an adult pedals. In fact, the box boasts three-point safety belts and room for an infant. What’s more, the Bosch engine is lightweight, compact, and super efficient. Additionally, you can even choose between belt or chain gear options. Even better, you get an impressively relaxed cycling experience thanks to the Carqon’s low center of gravity. Furthermore, the braking system is comparable to mountain bikes and speed pedelecs, letting you hit the road confidently. Finally, this eBike features lighting from the Axendo range from Spanniga for ideal visibility.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bird Bike A-Frame & V-Frame high-performance eBikes boast a 500 W motor for a smooth ride

Upgrade your daily commute or trips to the store with the Bird Bike A-Frame & V-Frame high-performance eBikes. They feature a powerful 500-watt motor for a smooth ride while running efficiently even at a maximum speed. Plus, the instant e-boost feature provides assistance for gaining momentum up steep hills. Or use the manual throttle mode for everyday journeys on smooth, flat surfaces. Moreover, the Bird Bike series sport a 36-volt battery that’s easy to remove for charging, or you can charge these eBikes with the battery still attached. Ride at night, thanks to the front and rear LED safety lights that improve your visibility. Furthermore, these eBikes boast a 50-mile pedal assist range and a 20-mile throttle range to accommodate long journeys. Overall, these high-performance bikes are an excellent replacement for driving and provide a fun ride.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Peak Design Travel Tripod provides stability and packs down to the size of a water bottle

Say goodbye to a bulky camera tripod that takes up space and opt for the Peak Design Travel Tripod. Sporting a small design that packs down to the diameter of a water bottle, this photography accessory is easy to store. So you can keep it in your backpack. Once unfolded, it contributes to stable shots and dampens vibrations. All the while, it includes built-in mobile connectivity for convenient use. It comes with everything you need to perfect your photography including legs, a ball head, a protective soft case, a mobile mount, and more. Best of all, the Peak Design Travel Tripod has a 20-pound weight capacity to comfortably support DSLR cameras. Finally, it offers low and inverted modes to position your camera inches off the ground.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Native Union Curve AirTag Loop is made of durable silicone with a conveniently long strap

Keep track of your bag or backpack when you have the Native Union Curve AirTag Loop. This EDC gadget features durable silicone that’s strong enough to keep your tech safe. What’s more, this accessory has a long, thin strap which lets it attach to a wider range of essential items. It also looks more elegant and unique when you pair it with items you rely on for professional use. Even better, the thin design allows you to hear the alerts more easily. Moreover, the easy loop & lock design means you won’t have to fiddle with this gadget every time you want to attach it to a new item. Furthermore, the raised edges keep your AirTag safe. Finally, available in a range of modern colors, this helpful AirTag holder is an aesthetically pleasing addition to your collection.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Vadolibero DUO wood minimalist bike rack is a simple wall-mounted storage solution

Enhance your home with the Vadolibero DUO wood minimalist bike rack. Boasting a super simple look, it consists of two wall-mounted hardwood posts that install on your wall. So you can easily lift your bike to hang it up and out of the way. Moreover, this solid hardwood twin rack has unique leather details to give it that finishing touch. It’s just the right place to store your bike when you aren’t riding it. Choose from three beautiful styles: Oak, Ash, and Walnut. The Oak has a black tint, the Ash has a natural look, and the Walnut has a red hue. Make storing your bicycle inside easier than ever, and keep your bike accessible for when you need it. Finish your home with this stylish storage solution.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Hummingbird Electric Gen 2.0 folding electric bike weighs just 22.7 pounds for ease of use

Get a foldable eBike that you can actually carry with the Hummingbird Electric Gen 2.0 folding electric bike. This lovely eBike is handmade and weighs a minimal 22.7 pounds. And the folding mechanism takes just 5 seconds to work. Plus, the all-in-one system runs on a 250-watt motor and a built-in battery. Also, the powerful motor and battery have a total weight of just 3.5 kg. This allows the eBike to achieve a 40–50 km assisted ride with a top assisted speed of 25 km/h. Meanwhile, the charger attaches to the rear wheel axles and recharges in 3 hours. Even better, the regenerating braking function also powers the battery while you ride. Furthermore, the battery is replaceable and boasts 3,000 cycles. Moreover, the connected app allows you to change the motor-assist level, regenerative braking, and top speed. It also shows your speed, engine power, and battery status.
CarsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Offset Motorcycles OFR–M1 off-road electric bike has a motor with 25 KW peak power

Get the powerful ride you want with the Offset Motorcycles OFR–M1 off-road electric bike. This lightweight motorcycle boasts power thanks to its radial flux IPM PMS Motor that has a peak power of 25 KW. This mid-drive 3-phase motor offers a high-efficiency, air-cooled design. Made with a clean, simple design, this motorcycle has a stunning look you’ll be proud to show off. Its minimalistic design pairs with an all-electric drivetrain, blending powerful performance with a gorgeous design. Furthermore, it has a 6.2 KwH battery pack that lets you enjoy offroading for up to an hour and a half. That means you can get away from noise and pollution for a solid 90 minutes. Finally, this electric vehicle is great for urban and off-road environments.
ElectronicsOutdoor Life

Best Air Compressor: Home Improvement, DIY Tools, Auto

An air compressor will do everything from simple tasks like airing up a flat tire to running high-speed air-powered tools. Beware, though: The selection is nearly mind-boggling, with specialized compressors made in all shapes and sizes for a wide variety of different uses. This guide will help you zero in on the best air compressor for your needs.
CarsPopular Mechanics

The 10 Best Roof Racks for Any Car (and Every Sport)

The best roof racks are the ones we trust. They need to stay secure to your car (without damaging it) and grip your skis or kayak so your gear doesn’t blow off your roof at highway speeds. All this must happen above your head where you can’t see it. That makes a quality rack a worthwhile investment in protecting your gear and preserving your peace of mind.
ShoppingPosted by
Gadget Flow

Dango Products A10 Adapt Bifold Pen Wallet features a quick-release rail mechanism

Get a great everyday cardholder with the Dango Products A10 Adapt Bifold Pen Wallet. This EDC item has a patent-pending quick-release rail mechanism on both of its sides. It provides quick and easy access to your cards and keeps them in place. Additionally, this wallet also works with Dango’s full range of pocket adapters. That way, you can adjust it to suit your needs. Meanwhile, the chassis is made from machined 6061 aerospace-grade anodized aluminum, which keeps this wallet durable. It also holds up to 5 cards. What’s more, the A10 Bifold Pen adapter comes with the Dango Pen and notebook. The pen has an anodized aluminum barrel and cap. Also, the Dango notebook includes 48 pages, and it fits neatly in the A10 Bifold Pocket. Moreover, this pen pocket fits an additional 9 cards.
BicyclesPosted by
SPY

Saddle Up for the Long Haul: The Best Saddle Bags for Cyclists

Cycling is a great sport to get into but you need to know which gear is a must-have and which gear is an add-on. A saddle bag is a must-have option because it can double as a “flat kit” or bicycle repair kit while you’re out riding or function as a larger bag for bigger items like a change of clothes or your lunch. Most saddle bags are on the smaller side if you’re on a road bike and they consist of enough space for tools needed to do an on-the-go repair. Like a flat tire, for instance. You’ll want...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Holga 120N Plastic Camera has a built-in plastic lens with two different frame formats

Get accurate images with your film photography with the Holga 120N plastic camera. This medium-format camera has an integrated plastic lens. It also lets you shoot in two different frame formats: 6×4.5 and 6×6. What’s more, you can experiment with the two aperture settings of f/11 (sunny) and f/8 (shade). Additionally, the (N) Normal 1/100s and (B) Bulb shutter speeds let you play with light and timing. Furthermore, the hot shoe flash connection lets you add a flash. Best of all, the film advance knob helps you move your 120 film size forward. If you want to improve your film photography, this is an excellent gadget. Moreover, the medium format allows this camera to capture accurate colors and high-quality images. Finally, with its standard tripod mount, lens cap, and strap, this photography gadget is easy to use and carry.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

LEGO Technic 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck building set works with a connected app

Adults and kids alike will enjoy building the LEGO Technic 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck building set. This model of the original truck comes with some pretty cool functions using the LEGO Technic CONTROL + app. What’s more, this LEGO building set has authentic details like a working suspension on all its wheels, a gearbox, and differential locking. You also get racing-themed stickers and 2 fire extinguishers. What’s more, you can even use the flags to set up an obstacle course to test the truck’s skills. Additionally, the set is ideal for adults and kids ages 12 and up. So you can totally work with your child on this project, which includes 2,110 pieces. Moreover, the vehicle operates via a Bluetooth-controlled smart hub, 3 large motors, and 1 medium motor.
ElectronicsPosted by
Family Handyman

What to Know About Wall Air Conditioners

Willis Carrier, an American engineer, invented the first modern air conditioner in 1902. Since then, design refinements have led to many amazing air conditioner innovations, including through-the wall air conditioners. Not as popular as window-mounted units, through-the-wall air conditioners come with some unique challenges and noteworthy advantages. What Is a...
Home & Gardenthespruce.com

How to Build a Screened-in Porch From Scratch

Mild weather means more time spent outdoors and on the porch. Porches are nature's free air conditioning, plus they let you chat with passersby. Unfortunately, mosquitos, flies, and other insects love pleasant weather and porches, too. Building a screened-in porch will help you regain that space—completely free of insects and other annoyances.
ElectronicsPosted by
Family Handyman

Central Air Filter Guide

Pop quiz: What’s the leading cause of a central air conditioner breakdown? Answer: A dirty filter. Clogged and dusty filters block airflow, cause dirt to build up on the evaporator coils and ultimately can lead to motor failure. Regularly replacing your air filters is the single most important thing you can do to keep your central air conditioner running efficiently.
Buying Carsdidyouknowcars.com

How to Avoid Buying a Lemon Car

Buying a new car can be a fun or exciting thing to do. When you start looking for a car, you look for the options that fall in your budget. Also, you look for the best car that you can use for the upcoming 5 to 7 years. So, you must be looking for a car that is not having any kinds of faults.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How to Get Your Engine Bay Clean Enough to Eat Off, and Why You Should

To most car owners, having a dirty engine bay might not seem like a big deal. It isn’t a place in the vehicle that you often see, such as the outside or interior of the cabin, so it’s easy to ignore. The engine bay doesn’t need to be washed as often as the rest of the car or detailed as often as the interior cabin space, but it is a good practice to check on under your hood and clean once in a while, just as general maintenance. Keeping an engine bay clean can help in case of diagnostics, such as when you suspect you are leaking oil or other fluids, and it can also help prevent corrosion and other potential problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy