Aenomaly Constructs SwitchGrade bicycle saddle adjuster features 3 different positions
Make bicycling more comfortable with the Aenomaly Constructs SwitchGrade bicycle saddle adjuster. This handy bike gadget gives you 3 indexed saddle positions for climbing, descending, and level grades. In fact, the positions have a 10-degree difference between them for improved riding. What’s more, the SwitchGrade is compatible with most OEM and aftermarket 2-bolt style seat posts. Even better, the locking feature provides a satisfying click, signaling proper installation. Then, 2 spring preload settings give you a softer or stronger feel. Moreover, you can expect a 1–2 degree change to your seat angle when you lock it in climb mode. Furthermore, the ambidextrous design lets you adjust the lever both forward and backward. Additionally, these saddle angle adjustments come in three versions, and each is compatible with a specific type of seat post. Finally, there’s even space for an air valve, which is helpful for certain bike brands and models.thegadgetflow.com
