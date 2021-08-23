Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Sikorsky to shutter Philadelphia-area helicopter plant

By Phil Hall
Sikorsky Aircraft has announced plans to close its helicopter manufacturing plant in suburban Philadelphia. According to a Philadelphia Inquirer report, the facility at Sadsbury Township, Pennsylvania, was originally scheduled to close in 2019 due to diminishing orders from its main customers in the oil and gas industry. However, then-President Donald Trump and local elected officials successfully pressured the company to maintain the plant, which began doing work on the Marine One helicopters that carry the president.

#Helicopters#Manufacturing Plant#Sikorsky Aircraft#Keystone Helicopter Corp
