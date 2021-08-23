How might airport security culture differ in a post-pandemic world?

Most of us hardly think about our passports – let alone the security features in them – except when we need to travel. So what is it that makes a passport the most trusted ID document for authorities all around the world? The basis for this trust comes from the modern, chip-enabled biometric technologies that are embedded in these documents. These technologies not only help protect and regulate international borders, they also keep the personal data of travelers safe. With an accompanying set of global standards defined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) – a United Nations’ body – passports are able to be universally trusted and secure.