Stimulus Check have been announced for the Californians. The governor of the state, Gavin Newsom designed the program. The initiative has been named “Golden State Stimulus”. These checks are a welcome respite for struggling people. The Americans have been pleading with the federal government recently. All of them requested her round of payments. The payments were demanded various reasons. Many households are still struggling with the effects of pandemics. The aftermath of the shutdown has left many people jobless. Several families are having difficulty meeting their basic everyday needs. The reluctance of the government came as a big disappointment for them. The checks announced for the Californians have made the people joyous. The payments are expected to reach the residents soon.