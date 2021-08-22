Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Jack Hall column: Do you have the gift of intercession?

Daily Register
 5 days ago

Nothing encourages me more than to hear someone say, "Brother Jack, I am praying for you!" Are you an "intercessor?" I have met people who have told me that intercession is a gift that only certain individuals have. Dr. Warren Wiersbe wrote, "We are never more like our Lord than when we are interceding for others ... An intercessor must know the Lord personally and be obedient to His will. He must be close enough to the Lord to learn His "secrets" and know what to pray about."

www.dailyregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intercession#Sodom#Mt Sinai#Israelites#Babylonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
Societyam630theword.com

5 Tips for Pastors Moving out of the Pastorate into Denominational Work

Some 15 years ago I transitioned from pastoring (for 42 years) into the office of the Director of Missions for the SBC churches of Metro New Orleans. My experience has me wanting to share ideas with friends such as Louisiana’s Dr. Steve Horn, who left the pastorate of FBC Lafayette to become Executive of that state’s SBC churches. Or, Dr. Shawn Parker, who left FBC Columbus MS for the Executive office in Mississippi.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
Religionbiblestudytools.com

What Is Parousia? - The Second Coming of Christ

Parousia. It may sound like a heavy word, but in all likelihood, you know what it means: the second coming of Christ. At least in most instances in the New Testament, it seems to refer to when Jesus will come again. Christians have often divided themselves into a few camps as to when this will take place.
Religionvcyamerica.org

Many prophecy students say that the Pope is the Antichrist

JD: A number of people who tend to think that the Pope will be the Antichrist. Your thoughts from a Biblical prospective?. DJ: Well Jimmy even going back to the reformers many thought the Pope is the Antichrist. But John says in I John that the Antichrist is someone who denies that Jesus is coming in the flesh but Roman Catholicism affirms Jesus did. And one reason people think the Pope will be the Antichrist is because of the harlot in Revelation 17. The Antichrist will be a political and military leader who will rise from obscurity. The little horn of Daniel 7 and He will revive the Roman Empire based on chapters 2 and 7 of Daniel.
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
Religionthegregorian.org

The Eternal Majesty of a Catholic Church, 3 of 3

This is the third part of a three-part series. Read Part 1, “Restore the Liturgy; Start With the Building,” here; Part 2, “What is the Nature of a Church Building,” here; Part 3, “The Eternal Majesty of a Catholic Church,” here. The Order of the Dedication of a Church and...
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – Proverbs 3:11-12 (KJV)

My son, do not despise the LORD’s discipline and do not resent his rebuke, because the LORD disciplines those he loves, as a father the son he delights in. Discipline, even when it is not falsely confused with punishment, is considered onerous, irritating, and unnecessary. The lazy and sinful part of us wants no boundaries, even if they are good, and no direction because it might conflict with what we want to do. But the Lord disciplines out of love to bless us. It is a sign of his delight. Why? Because he is not content to leave us unchanged, unmotivated, and disinterested. He wants to move us closer to our goal: Jesus!
Religioncaringmagazine.org

How to eat your Bible: Truly knowing the Word of God

I vividly remember a point in my life when the Bible was completely foreign to me. I had heard and understood the Gospel, confessed my sins to the Lord, believed in Jesus Christ alone for salvation, attended church regularly, prayed often, participated in small groups, told other people about Jesus and even played in the praise band. But amid it all, I knew something big was lacking in my Christian life. I didn’t read my Bible.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: Watch out for mispronunciations of God’s word

Maybe you’ve seen the TV commercial where a little girl repeatedly mispronounces the name “Pinnacle” as “piccanel.” Some of our kids made a few of those types of blunders too, such as referring to spaghetti as “pasgetti” or to a blanket as a “lambert”. It can be cute when a young child twists words in those ways. However, I have to admit that those commercials have become a little annoying, especially when you realize the girl is now old enough to know better and that the initial cute slip-up has become merely a staged ad campaign.
ReligionDaily Comet

By His Grace: Is our heart in right standing with Christ?

"Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy