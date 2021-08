Every six weeks, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell steps to a podium and reads a statement from the Federal Open Market Committee. The statement explains where the panel has set its federal funds rate — the rate at which it pays interest on reserves held at the Fed, and effectively a systemwide floor for interest rates across the globe. Powell then explains how the FOMC is viewing current economic conditions and when or under which circumstances its stance on monetary policy might change. And then he takes questions from reporters.