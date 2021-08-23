Transgender employee claims harassment, discrimination while working at Wawa
PHILADELPHIA — A former Wawa employee who is a transgender male claims he faced harassment and discrimination while working at one of its stores in New Jersey. Amber Weeden, also known as Jack Rossi, filed a complaint Aug. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Wawa Inc., Jennifer Lowe, individually and in her official capacity as general manager, and Belinda Wilson, individually and in her official capacity as food and beverage manager alleging gender discrimination and violation of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.pennrecord.com
