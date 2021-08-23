Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Oswego, OR

Vance: Lake Oswego stars making lifelong memories at World Series

By Miles Vance
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

While this year's Series comes with some limitations, LO's players are loving it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SR2qw_0ba6hQzu00

I'm not at the Little League World Series this year.

Only national media and outlets from Williamsport, Pennsylvania — home of the Little League World Series — are allowed at the event due to COVID-19 restrictions this summer.

Usually packed with tens of thousands of fans, Lamade Stadium and the adjacent Volunteer Stadium are relatively less crowded, too, since fans aren't allowed either — only family members.

Despite those missing pieces, the most important pieces are there — the 16 teams that qualified for the Series, including the Lake Oswego Majors all-stars. Lake Oswego — with players ages 11-13 — earned its way into the Series by winning the District 4 and Oregon state championships, then finishing second in the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament in San Bernardino, California.

Because international teams are not allowed at the Series this year — another accommodation to COVID-19 concerns — regional runners-up (including Lake Oswego) got to participate in the Series for the first time.

And what a payoff that's been for the boys from Lake Oswego. The team includes: outfielder Ellis Bayne, outfielder/infielder Ezra Carlston, catcher/outfielder/infielder Jackson Caylor, pitcher/infielder Crew Corry, outfielder Nate Cook, pitcher/outfielder/infielder Beckett Heher, pitcher/infielder Chase Kelly, pitcher/catcher/infielder Ben Robertson, outfielder Luke Smith, infielder Cole Sturgeon, pitcher/catcher/infielder Ethan Uecker, pitcher/outfielder Kell VanDehey, outfielder/infielder Ryan Warhank, manager Chris Kelly and coaches Tony Sturgeon, Brad Smith and Keith Caylor.

In addition to the trip, the adventure and the games themselves, there's much more to the World Series experience, including exposure. Lake Oswego has seen both of its first two games shown on national television, the first on ESPN and the second on both ABC and ESPN 3.

During those televised games, each of Lake Oswego's players have been featured in personalized TV intros that show them in their uniforms, share some of their favorite things (Ezra Carlston's favorite movie is "Field of Dreams," while Ryan Warhank's favorite band is AC/DC), as well as behind the scenes facts (Ellis Bayne, age 11, is the youngest player in the tournament, while Nate Cook and his family will move across the country at the end of the summer).

On Sunday, Aug. 22 — after their second-round game against South Dakota was postponed due to inclement weather — Lake Oswego's players and coaches got to hang out with players from the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels and Cleveland Indians players (including stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, José Ramírez and Triston McKenzie) were in Williamsport to celebrate youth baseball at the 2021 MLB Little League Classic at the renovated Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

There's been more excitement for LO's players and coaches, too, including daily fun and games at The Grove — the on-site lodgings for players and coaches — players filming TV ads for Topps (the bubble gum and trading card company), signing autographs, collecting swag and making lifelong memories every step of the way.

While much has been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic — including the 2020 Little League World Series — there have been many bright spots, too. Lake Oswego's players and coaches can attest to it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
South Dakota State
Lake Oswego, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Sturgeon#Lo#The Lake Oswego Majors#Espn#Abc#Ac Dc#Angels#Cleveland Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Topps
Related
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego Majors' moms, sons revel in World Series experience

While their World Series experience has ended, the memories they made will last. The Lake Oswego Majors all-stars spent the end of their summer in the spotlight. The baseball team of players ages 11-13 started by winning the District 4 and Oregon state championships, then finished second in the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament and qualified for the Little League World Series.
FootballPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lakeridge receiver Joey Olsen emerges as top prospect

Coming off a brilliant freshman season, Olsen begins collecting scholarship offers. LakeridgeÂ football coachÂ Spencer PhillipsÂ can't help but laugh when he recalls the first time he saw receiverÂ Joey OlsenÂ in team workouts before last season. When the players divided into groups, Olsen went with the freshmen. "I said,...
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Madras football joins Friday jamboree at Ridgeview HS in Redmond

The varsity team will play against Ridgeview and La Pine starting at 6:10 p.m.; JV takes the field at 4:10 p.m. Following the cancelation of the football jamboree at Madras High School this Friday, the White Buffalos will now be heading south to Redmond for their season-opening competition. The original event at MHS was canceled due to issues within the program of one of the other participating schools.
FootballPosted by
Portland Tribune

Kennedy football looks to return to familiar postseason

Returning players and history of success to propel Trojans past Special District competition. One of the most consistent football teams in the past 10 years, Kennedy has been a staple in the 2A postseason picture. Only once in the last 10 years have the Trojans posted a sub-.500 record (4-7 in the 2017-18 season) and even then, they managed to make it to the state quarterfinals against Monroe/Triangle Lake.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Slideshow: Thorns beat Gotham FC

Photos by Jaime Valdez from Wednesday's National Women's Soccer League match at Providence Park.A strong first half carried The Portland Thorns to a 2-1 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Providence Park. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Woodburn once again aims for conference title

The 2019 state champions return decorated and experienced players to reclaim gold. Sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery to reinvigorate a team. When Woodburn's girls soccer team dropped down from 5A to 4A in the 2018-19 season they took a step forward. After failing to post a winning season several years in a row, the team found new life in the 4A Oregon West Conference with an 8-6-2 overall record.
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Hops rout Canadians

Aug. 23-29: Results from the Mariners, Hops and Canadians and other baseball news. Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and news:. Hops 11, Canadians 4 — Hillsboro had 15 hits to top Vancouver for the second day in a row at Ron Tonkin Field. Ronny Simon went 4-for-5, including...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Thorns 2, Gotham FC 1

Portland wins again as Olympians return, Sophia Smith stars in front of 14,299 fans.The goals: Sophia Smith stole the ball from defender Erica Skroski and slotted a shot past goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan for her fifth goal of the season, tying Simone Charlie for the team lead (1-0 Thorns, 29th minute). Christine Sinclair's penalty kick was her third of the season and 52nd NWSL regular-season goal. Smith received a pass from Sinclair and was fouled from behind by Estelle Johnson. (2-0 Thorns, 41st minute). Carli Lloyd converted a header from a Claire Dydasco cross (2-1 Thorns, 78th minute). A D V...

Comments / 0

Community Policy