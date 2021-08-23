Cancel
Video Games

Draknek & Friends To Release Three Puzzle Titles On Switch

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraknek & Friends revealed today that they will be releasing three different puzzle games onto the Nintendo Switch next month. Those three games will be Sokobond, A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, and Cosmic Express, all of which are all arriving on Switch on September 2nd, 2021. Each of these games is basically a small puzzler that will keep you occupied for hours on end while you are entertained by the charming designs and the lovely-sounding soundtracks. Each one comes with its own unique challenge that will be pretty easy to pick up at first, but as time goes on, they will be putting your knowledge to the test about what you previously learned. Not to mention testing your creativity in solving them. You can check out trailers for all three below as the games will drop next week.

bleedingcool.com

