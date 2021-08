Look I don't claim to be a wine conoisseur but I am girl who loves her wine and I have hit up a winery or two in my lifetime. When you think of premiere wineries in our great state of Texas, you may think the 'best' ones are only located in Frederickburg, which is a trek for those of us here in the 432, you're looking at about a 5 hour drive, or better yet, you may hit up Hill Country for the 'good stuff.'